Surprise! Everything's Slipping After The Big Greek Confidence Vote

The day after yesterday’s successful Greek confidence vote, everything is slipping.It’s not particularly dramatic selling, just across the board.



Germany is off about 0.1%. France is down 0.15%. Spain down 0.1%.

US futures, the euro, and oil are negative as well.

Of course, today promises to be even more chaotic with the FOMC decision and Bernanke’s big press conference. So many wild cards up in the air.

