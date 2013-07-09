Markets Are Gaining All Around The World

Joe Weisenthal
surfing swimming oil

Nothing special is going on today. It’s just that markets are gaining all around the world.

The global risk-on train continues.

Japan more than erased yesterday’s losses, with the Nikkei rallying 2.4%.

In Europe, markets are up again. France is up 0.7%. Germany is up 1%. Italy is up 1%.

US futures are currently doing fine, rising about 0.5%.

As noted, there’s nothing mush-else special. The big fireworks come tomorrow when we get Bernanke’s speech on the history of the Fed.

