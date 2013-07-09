Nothing special is going on today. It’s just that markets are gaining all around the world.
The global risk-on train continues.
Japan more than erased yesterday’s losses, with the Nikkei rallying 2.4%.
In Europe, markets are up again. France is up 0.7%. Germany is up 1%. Italy is up 1%.
US futures are currently doing fine, rising about 0.5%.
As noted, there’s nothing mush-else special. The big fireworks come tomorrow when we get Bernanke’s speech on the history of the Fed.
