Europe Rallying After Asian Markets Crumble

It was not a pretty start to the week for major Asian markets.
The Nikkei had started off by rallying 1%, but by the end of the session it fell 1.4%.
Shanghai, which has been strengthening a bit, had a rough day, with stocks losing 2.44%.
Hong Kong fell 1.3%, and Korea fell 0.9%.
Things are looking better in European trading, where Germany’s DAX is up 1.5%, and Italy is up 0.7%.
It’s likely to be a bit quieter of a week than last week (there’s much less economic data coming out).
The big headlines will come from Bernanke’s speech on Wednesday.
