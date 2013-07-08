Europe Rallying After Asian Markets Crumble

It was not a pretty start to the week for major Asian markets.



The Nikkei had started off by rallying 1%, but by the end of the session it fell 1.4%.

Shanghai, which has been strengthening a bit, had a rough day, with stocks losing 2.44%.

Hong Kong fell 1.3%, and Korea fell 0.9%.

Things are looking better in European trading, where Germany’s DAX is up 1.5%, and Italy is up 0.7%.

It’s likely to be a bit quieter of a week than last week (there’s much less economic data coming out).

The big headlines will come from Bernanke’s speech on Wednesday.

