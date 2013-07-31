Markets Are Lower To Start A Huge Day For The Economy

Markets are generally lower.
Starting off with Asia, Japan fell 1.45% last night. The Nikkei has been wobbly lately, and Japan is riding a string of weak economic data.
Europe is generally lower. Italy is down 0.6% (despite a better than expected unemployment report) and Germany is off 0.37% despite a weak retail sales number. France is off by about the same amount.
US futures are just down a hair.
There are four big events in the US today.
They are: The ADP Jobs report (which is a preview for Friday’s official jobs report), the GDP report, Chicago PMI (a regional manufacturing index) and a Fed decision this afternoon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.