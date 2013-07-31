Markets Are Lower To Start A Huge Day For The Economy

Markets are generally lower.



Starting off with Asia, Japan fell 1.45% last night. The Nikkei has been wobbly lately, and Japan is riding a string of weak economic data.

Europe is generally lower. Italy is down 0.6% (despite a better than expected unemployment report) and Germany is off 0.37% despite a weak retail sales number. France is off by about the same amount.

US futures are just down a hair.

There are four big events in the US today.

They are: The ADP Jobs report (which is a preview for Friday’s official jobs report), the GDP report, Chicago PMI (a regional manufacturing index) and a Fed decision this afternoon.

