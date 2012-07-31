Photo: Flickr/mudpig
The action is very quiet in markets in what may be a calm before the storm.After early rallying, markets are going nowhere.
Italian stocks are basically flat.
Spain is up modestly. Same with Germany.
US futures are up a touch.
Right now, the world just waits for what’s coming tomorrow and Thursday: Actions from the Fed and the European central bank (plus a boatload of economic data).
