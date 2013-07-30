Markets Are Going Nowhere

This is a significant week for markets and the economy, but it hasn’t really gotten started yet.



The real fireworks begin tomorrow, with the FOMC meeting, and of course end Friday, with the Non-Farm Payrolls report.

In the meantime, things are pretty quiet in markets.

Japan snapped its losing streak, with a gain of 1.5%. And China rallied.

European markets and US futures are somewhat up, but nothing to write home about.

The Australian dollar had a rough night, on weak data and dovish talk. That’s probably the most exciting thing.

