Huge Week Begins With Another UGLY Night In Japan

Markets are down pretty much everywhere.



US futures are pointing to a modest decline on the open.

Europe is down across the board, with Italy shedding 0.6%, while Germany is up modestly.

The big lower: Japan.

As you can see, it lost another 3% in Monday trading, and is now riding a hard 3-day losing streak.

The dollar against the yen is back below 98, and generally the whole “Abenomics” trade (strong stocks, weak yen) has been losing since the recent upper house elections.

Remember, this is going to be a massive week, filled with economic and central bank action.

