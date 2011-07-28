PANIC OFF: Markets Higher One Day After Flipping Out

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Was that it?One day after freaking out over the debt ceiling, the panic is momentarily subsiding, perhaps on the latest hope that there might actually be a deal in Washington
NASDAQ futures are up about 0.6%. S&P futures are up a bit less so.
Europe is up as well (modestly). Italy, which got killed yesterday is currently up about 0.2%. We’ll see how long that lasts.
