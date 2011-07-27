Futures Down, Gold Rallying, Yen And Franc On Fire, With Debt Deal In Disarray

The debt deal is in disarray right now, with John Boehner furiously pulling out all of the stops to pass debt ceiling increase that’s opposed by a huge chunk of conservatives.



US futures are modestly lower, but the action in currency markets is a continuation of previous patterns.

We’re seeing brand new highs for the Swiss Franc and the Yen against the dollar, and gold is nearing new highs.

