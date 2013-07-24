Markets Are Doing Nothing

Markets are basically doing nothing today.



Asian markets ended modestly lower following a weak Chinese manufacturing report indicating that the sector had shrunk to an 11-month low.

European stocks are up a little bit, with the latest news there being a decent French manufacturing report.

Overall though, little commotion in either the equity or the currency space.

US futures are doing nothing.

That’s the story of this month. Incredibly unremarkable market action on any given day.

