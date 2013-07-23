Markets Are Rallying

This no-drama rally continues.



Without much volatility, or huge one day gains, stocks keep pushing higher.

US futures are up moderately.

Europe is up nicely, with Italy gaining 0.56%, Germany up a tad, and Spain up over 1%. Spanish GDP just came out, and it only shrunk 0.1%, which is a moderation of the slowing.

In Asia, China surged nearly 2%, and Japan gained just under 1%.

It’s going to be a slow day data-wise in the US. The only number is FHFA home prices. But since housing is the centre of the most concern right now (since we’ve had a few weak datapoints lately) this will garner a fair bit of attention.

