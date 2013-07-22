Markets Are Going Nowhere

We’re looking at a very quiet start to the week in markets.



Following a weekend which saw Japanese elections result in pretty much exactly what everyone was expecting (a strong win for Shinzo Abe’s party) markets are doing nothing.

Japan ended the day with small gain and other markets in Asia didn’t move much.

European markets are basically flat.

US futures are down a hair.

The big winner of the week so far is gold, which has spiked to above $1300.

