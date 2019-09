Green on!



One day ahead of a huge summit — where the world is expecting some kind of bold new action on the sovereign debt stuff — markets are rallying in Europe.

Italy is up 0.78%. Germany is up 0.54%. France is up 0.82%.

US futures are up, and most Asian markets gained on the debt plan/Apple combo.

