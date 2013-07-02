Markets Are Going Nowhere

This is a strange week.



On the one hand, it’s going to be quieted by the holiday (July 4, coming up on Thursday).

On the other hand, there’s lots of data coming up, especially Friday’s jobs report.

But at the moment, things are pretty slow.

Japan is back in rally mode, with the Nikkei passing 14,000 last night, on the back of a 1.8% rally.

US futures are also higher.

On the other hand, Europe is having a weak day, with Italy down 0.6%, and Germany down in a similar ballpark.

All in all, not much speculator is happening.

