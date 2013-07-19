Markets Are Falling After Declines In China And Japan

Markets are generally a bit lower this morning.



Thanks to big earnings whiffs from Microsoft and Google after the bell yesterday, the NASDAQ will likely get slapped around today.

Meanwhile, Japan and China both had bad sessions.

Japan lost about 1.5% in weird trading activity, which saw a sharp decline about an hour and a half into the day.

Conversely, China had been fine, but it too lost 1.5%, seeing a fairly swift decline late in the day.

