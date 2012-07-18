UPDATE: Markets Make Comeback, And Are Now Going Nowhere

Photo: macrofugue

UPDATE:



Markets have made a comeback from earlier, and are now modestly in the green everywhere.

Still extremely quiet.

ORIGINAL POST: Markets are generally going down everywhere.

But the selling isn’t too intense.

US futures are down on the range of 0.25%.

Spain is down 0.75%.

Italy is down 0.5%.

Peripheral yields are all actually a bit lower on the day, so there are some markets moving in the right direction.

Overall, very quiet.

