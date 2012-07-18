UPDATE: Markets Make Comeback, And Are Now Going Nowhere

Photo: macrofugue
UPDATE:
Markets have made a comeback from earlier, and are now modestly in the green everywhere.
Still extremely quiet.
ORIGINAL POST: Markets are generally going down everywhere.
But the selling isn’t too intense.
US futures are down on the range of 0.25%.
Spain is down 0.75%.
Italy is down 0.5%.
Peripheral yields are all actually a bit lower on the day, so there are some markets moving in the right direction.
Overall, very quiet.
