Good Morning: Italy is Getting Smoked, And Gold And Silver Are On Fire

Risk off.
After a week of selling, the new week begins the same, especially in Italy, where the FTSE MIB index is off nearly 2%.
Elsewhere in Europe, Spain (remember them?) is off 0.5%, and Germany is off 1%.
The scene in the US similar. Futures are down, though so far indicating declines of less than 1%. The day is obviously quite young.
What’s hot?
Gold, which is up to $1599, and silver which is to $49.96. Nice round numbers coming for both.
