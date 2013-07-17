Markets Are Doing Nothing As The World Waits For Ben

Markets are doing nothing.



Everywhere we look, whether it’s in Asia, Europe, or the US futures market, there’s virtually no change.

The world is waiting for Ben Bernanke’s final Humphrey-Hawkins testimony (his semi-annual testimony to Congress on monetary policy). His speech will be released at 8:30 AM ET, and his appearance will be at 10:00 AM.

People are obsessed with Fed Speak, and there should be a bevy of phrases to obsess over.

For a full preview of the stakes, PIMCO’s Mohamed El-Erian wrote a preview for us, on Bernanke’s high-wire act.

