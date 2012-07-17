Markets Are Higher Everywhere

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Today: Risk on.After yesterday’s down session, today market’s are heading higher everywhere.



Italy is up 0.5%.

Spain is up 0.76%.

Germany is up 0.2%.

US futures are up modestly across the board.

A lot of attention today will be paid to Bernanke’s Congressional testimony to see whether he gives any more hints about easing. The conventional wisdom is that he’ll just repeat what was in recent Fed minutes/his press conference. But given some more weak data lately (including yesterday’s bad retail sales), it’s conceivable that there will be a surprise.

