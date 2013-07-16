Markets Are Going Nowhere

It’s veeeeery quiet.



Markets around the world are doing very little, on virtually no news.

US futures are set (at this point) to open with no real change.

European stocks are down a tad.

In Asia, markets were up slightly. But not enough to really be worth mentioning.

The big event this week comes tomorrow when Bernanke (him again) talks to Congress to give his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy. Of course, the Fed has said so much already in the last 3 weeks that it’s hard to imagine too much new coming from it.

