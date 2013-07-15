Markets Are Gaining All Around The World

It’s going to be a pretty busy week in markets for three reasons: Earnings, Bernanke testimony in front of Congress, and a fair amount of economic data.
And things are starting off on a bullish footing.
Markets are gaining around the world, after Chinese GDP data that came in “in-line” (growth of 7.5%), this providing relief to investors who were worried that the bottom would fall out.
Chinese stocks themselves ended up 1%.
Italy is up 0.7%, Spain is up 1%, and Germany is up 0.7%.
And US futures are pointing to a green open.
In the US, the big economic datapoint today will be retail sales at 8:30 AM ET.
