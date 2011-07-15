UPDATE: US Markets Bounding Back After S&P Slap

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update: US markets are making a move into positive territory. Maybe it will be a quiet day?Original post: Pretty much everything is lower following that big warning from S&P.



Nothing too dramatic, just consistent.

France is down 0.78%. Same with Germany. Italy is off 0.48%.

US futures are down jut a bit.

Mitigating things perhaps: Reports of a glimmer of hope in the debt ceiling fight, with the GOP coalescing around the McConnell plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.