Here We Go Again: Europe Falling, Irish Yields At Record High

Nothing too dramatic, but the scene in Europe is characterised by more selling.



The DAX is off 0.3%. France is off 0.56%. Spain is down 0.66%.

Meanwhile, Irish yields continue their upward march, as the 2-year slices above the 20% mark.

Interestingly, US futures — despite the debt ceiling mess — are actually a bit higher right now. Imagine that.

