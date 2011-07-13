Finally! Everything Is Rallying All Around The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Everything is rallying.So far.



Asian markets like Shanghai (up 1.5%) and Hong Kong (up 1.1%) had strong nights after the decent Chinese GDP number.

Europe is a bit more mixed. The DAX is up 0.45% Italy, the big question mark for everyone, is bouncing 1.2%. On the other hand, Spain is down 0.27%, and France is off the same amount.

Both Spain and Italy are seeing yields come in.

In the US, futures on equities and commodities are up across the board.

The euro is above $1.40.

