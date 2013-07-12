It’s likely to be a quiet day (Summer Friday, with no big data or speeches coming up) but at the moment markets are heading lower everywhere.



US futures are a hair lower.

Much of Europe is lower (Italy is down 0.7%, Spain off 1%).

And China had a tumble last night, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 1.6%.

Overall, this comes in the context of world markets that have been rallying, and central banks that seem inclined to provide continuing support for the economy and markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.