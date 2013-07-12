It’s likely to be a quiet day (Summer Friday, with no big data or speeches coming up) but at the moment markets are heading lower everywhere.
US futures are a hair lower.
Much of Europe is lower (Italy is down 0.7%, Spain off 1%).
And China had a tumble last night, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 1.6%.
Overall, this comes in the context of world markets that have been rallying, and central banks that seem inclined to provide continuing support for the economy and markets.
