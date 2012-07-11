Markets Are Going Nowhere

This is now the 3rd day in a row of basically totally stagnant markets.



With little to go on (no major headlines and no data) markets re going nowhere.

Italy is up 0.2%.

Germany is down 0.3%

Spain is down 0.6.

US futures are flat.

The best chance we’ll have for excitement today will be anything from US corporations (earnings or warnings) or FOMC minutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.