Markets Going Nowhere After Horrendous Chinese Data

CONFIRMED: The Chinese growth story is fading rapidly.



Last night, China whiffed on both export and import data, driving home the fact that as slow as people thing things are getting, it might be even worse.

Meanwhile, markets are going nowhere.

Europe is a hair red, but not by a ton.

US futures are essentially flat.

(China, interestingly enough, saw stocks rise 2%).

The big event today is a speech from Ben Bernanke about the history of Fed policy, which will be followed by a Q&A.

It will be watched very closely.

