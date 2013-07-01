The Second Half Of The Year Has Begun, And Markets Are Rallying

Joe Weisenthal
birdsville horse races australia

The first half of the year was very strong for developed markets.

The second half of the year is now off to a good start.

US futures are higher by a bit over half a per cent.

Asia rallied overnight, with Shanghai gaining 0.8%, and Japan rallying 1.3%, with both indices having been negative earlier in their respective sessions.

Meanwhile, European markets are generally higher, following a set of strong manufacturing reports, particularly in peripheral countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.