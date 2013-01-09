Photo: Love The Beast Trailer

This has been a mediocre week for markets, as the blazing first week of the year has given way to coolness.But today markets are back in rally mode, especially in Europe.



Spain is up 0.7%. Italy is gaining 1.1%. France is up 0.45%. Germany is up 0.3%.

In Asia, Japan resumed its rally, gaining 0.67%.

US futures are up modestly.

Today should be light on the economic front. Tomorrow’s ECB meeting is the next big event coming up.

