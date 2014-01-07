Markets Going Nowhere After Japan Slips Again

REUTERS Southern Bluefin Tuna, the primary catch for the luxury Japanese sashimi trade, is inspected at a Tokyo fish market.

There hasn’t been much trading yet in 2014, but the trading we have seen has been lackluster or to the downside.

Japan had its second day of trading for the year, and stocks fell 0.59%. It’s nothing too huge, it’s just in keeping with the tone overall for world markets, and Asia in particular, which has been weak.

European stocks aren’t doing anything. US futures are a tiny bit in the green. Things are pretty quiet in the metals and currency worlds today.

Today in the US we get November Trade Balance Data, which will be useful for computing Q4 GDP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.