Markets Are Sliding

Good morning!
The back-and-forth nature of the market these days continues.
Yesterday stocks rallied. Today stocks are sliding.
In Europe, Germany is down 0.7%. Italy is off 0.3%. UK stocks are down 0.18%.
Japan fell 0.48% and Hong Kong fell 0.62%.
US futures are a bit lower.
The big events after the bell yesterday were the earnings reports from Amazon. Amazon slipped after hours, while Google is strong.
