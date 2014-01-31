Markets Are Sliding

Good morning!

The back-and-forth nature of the market these days continues.

Yesterday stocks rallied. Today stocks are sliding.

In Europe, Germany is down 0.7%. Italy is off 0.3%. UK stocks are down 0.18%.

Japan fell 0.48% and Hong Kong fell 0.62%.

US futures are a bit lower.

The big events after the bell yesterday were the earnings reports from Amazon. Amazon slipped after hours, while Google is strong.

