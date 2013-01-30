Markets Flat After Another Insane Session In Japan

Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider

Japan had another insane session last night.The Nikkei surged 2.28%, as the yen tanked some more. The dollar is back above 91 against the yen.



This kind of move is becoming commonplace.

China also had a decent move, gaining 1%.

As for the rest, it’s quiet. Europe is flat. US futures aren’t going anywhere.

There’s some big data in the US today: GDP, the ADP jobs report, and then later in the day a Fed decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.