Markets Flat After Another Insane Session In Japan

Japan had another insane session last night.The Nikkei surged 2.28%, as the yen tanked some more. The dollar is back above 91 against the yen.
This kind of move is becoming commonplace.
China also had a decent move, gaining 1%.
As for the rest, it’s quiet. Europe is flat. US futures aren’t going anywhere.
There’s some big data in the US today: GDP, the ADP jobs report, and then later in the day a Fed decision.
