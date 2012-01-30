The Week Has Begun: Markets Are Sliding, And European Yields Are Back On The Rise

Photo: Alan Cleaver, Flickr

It’s risk off to start the week.For the first time in a while, it feels as though Eurozone jitters are back in people’s bones, as people intently watch Portuguese bond yields (which continue to rise) and the still incomplete Greek debt negotiations.



The selling isn’t too intense or anything.

US futures are down just over 0.5%. And most European markets are down under 1%.

The 10-year Italian bond is back up to 6.056%, after closing on Friday sub-6%.

In Asia, Shanghai ended down a solid 1.4%. Hong Kong fell 1.6%.

Meanwhile, for a look at why the coming week is going to be huge, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.