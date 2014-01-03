Markets Aren't Doing Anything

2014 started with a good selloff on Thursday.

So far, today is much quieter.

US futures are down just a hair. European stocks are mixed or slightly in the green.

China fell 1.2% last night.

The big news today is that we’re about to get speeches from a spate of Fed heads who will be speaking at a conference in Philly. Their words on the next steps for monetary policy will be especially closely watched. For a fuller preview of what’s likely to happen, see here.

