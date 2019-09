Photo: Youtube/philweigl

Markets are going nowhere.Europe is pretty much flat everywhere.



US futures are lower by a hair.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 broke an 8-day winning streak.

Markets gained modestly in both China and Japan.

Coming up later today: The latest reading of the closely-watched Case-Shiller home price report.

