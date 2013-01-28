Markets Are Going Nowhere After HUGE Session In China

Joe Weisenthal
skyfall shanghai

Photo: YouTube screencap

Markets are pretty tame this morning.US futures aren’t going anywhere.

Europe is mixed with no real sense of direction.

The bigger action was in Asia.

Japan fell 1%.

On the other hand, China surged 2.4%.

The cause of said surge is unclear.

This is going to be a pretty huge week for the economy, with plenty of data coming out each day.

