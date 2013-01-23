Markets Are Falling After Japan Gets Slammed

Markets are generally drifting a bit lower today.



US futures are down a it.

Spain is off 0.27%.

Italy down 0.6%.

Germany flat.

The big loser though?

Japan, which has seen its market weaken ever since the Bank of Japan announcement just over 24 hours ago.

The Bank of Japan on Tuesday announced plans to raise its inflation target, but its bond buying program was more tepid than expected.

So the yen has strengthened, and the Nikkei is going down. It fell 2% last night.

