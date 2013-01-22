Markets Tumbling, Yen Soaring After Historic Move By The Bank of Japan

Photo: Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Good morning.The big story: Late last night, the Bank of Japan unleashed its widely expected, but historic easing. It set an inflation target of 2%, and announced unlimited QE.



As it was expected, the yen spiked on the news, and the Nikkei eventually ended lower.

Meanwhile European markets are tumbling, with big indices off over 1%.

The US market was closed yesterday, so it will be playing catch up.

For more on why the BOJ’s move was a disappointment to markets, see here >

