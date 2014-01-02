Markets Have Turned South

THE YEAR HAS BEGUN… and markets are sagging.

Stocks started the day in the green, but mostly across Europe they have turned south.

Germany is down 0.5%. The UK is off 0.4%. 0.7%.

This morning we’ve been getting PMI reports from around the world, and mostly they’ve been decent with the exception of France’s, which was horrible.

Today in the US we get unemployment data, construction numbers, and the US ISM report.

