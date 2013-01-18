Markets Are Going Nowhere After HUGE Day In Asia

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

US futures, Europe are all pretty much going nowhere right now. That’s fine. Those markets have been on a tear.But it was a huge night in Asia.



Chinese stocks rallied 1.4% on the back of a decent GDP report, which saw Q4 growth hit 7.9%, slightly above expectations.

And the ongoing Yen depreciation show in Japan caused the Nikkei to jump 2.8%, one of its biggest session gains in a long time.

Hong Kong also gained 1.12%.

