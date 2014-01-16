Markets Are Off

Good morning!

After hitting new record highs on Wednesday (remember the nervousness from earlier this month?) the stock market is slipping a little bit here on Thursday.

It’s nothing too dramatic though. Japan fell 0.4%. France is down 0.3%. Germany is flat. So was Shanghai. US futures are just a tad lower.

The big loser of the day is the Aussie dollar, which fell hard after Australia missed its jobs numbers.

And the dollar has hit a new record high against the Turkish Lira, which has been happening almost every day.

Today’s a decently big data for economic data as we get the CPI, Initial Jobless Claims, and Philly Fed.

