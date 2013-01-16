Markets Are Falling After Rough Day In Japan

Photo: wikimedia commons

Markets are falling across the board.US futures are down modestly.



Europe is down (Italy off 1%, Germany down 0.2%, Spain down 0.6%, France down 0.3%).

This all follows a brutal session in Japan where the Nikkei 2.56%.

The big story there: A sharp yen strengthening. Investors have been loving the weakening yen, so the snapback here has caught equity by surprise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.