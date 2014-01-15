Japan Surges While Europe Hits 5-Year High

It’s been kind of a weird year so far for markets. Things are significantly choppier than they were in 2013.

On Monday, things were pretty ugly with solid declines in the US. Japan got hammered in Tuesday trading.

But then yesterday was solid. And today is looking good as well.

The Nikkei soared 2.5% today. Germany is up 0.9%, despite German GDP slightly missing (0.4% vs. 0.5% that was expected).

European stocks in general are at new 5-year highs.

And US futures are up as well.

Today in economic data we have the PPI and Empire Fed manufacturing.

