For all of the excitement with the debt ceiling, and all that, markets are going nowhere.Europe is basically totally flat. Italy is down less than 0.1%. France is up less than 0.1%. Germany is down 0.24%.



US futures are a little more red, but nothing too notable.

There were gains in Asia. China added 0.6%, and Japan added 0.7%, despite a sharp reversal in the yen selloff.

Today: A key retail sales report, and undoubtedly more debt ceiling chatter.

