Markets Are Higher After An Extraordinary Day In Shanghai

Photo: YouTube screencap

Markets are modestly higher to start the week.The US is gaining modestly.



Italy is up 0.7%.

France is up 0.3%.

Germany is up 0.3%

The big story? A HUGE gain in China. The Shanghai Composite gained over 3%.

The explanation: The possibility that regulators will massively increase the amount of investment that foreigners can make into the domestic market, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile in the US, there isn’t much economic news, but expect the debt ceiling to now get a lot more talk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.