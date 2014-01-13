Markets Are Doing Very Little

So it’s a pretty quiet start to the week.

People are still digesting surprise jobs report miss, and trying to figure out what it means for the economy. So far the conclusion is that it probably doesn’t mean that much.

Markets are mostly doing nothing, though there are some exceptions.

The Jakarta stock market had a huge one-day gain of 3.23%. Other emerging market indices were solid, including Egypt (yesterday). India was up 1.3% today. Turkey is currently up 0.6%, and Thailand is up 1.3%.

There is no major economic data coming today.

