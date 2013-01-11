Most Markets Going Nowhere — Japan Has Another Big Day

Photo: mikedacosta via statigram
Mostly it’s quiet, as has become the norm.Europe is generally flat.
US futures are flat.
The big mover of the day was Japan, which gained 1.4% (hitting a 23-month high) on new monetary talk and fiscal stimulus. New Japanese PM Shinzo Abe seems to be on a stimulus-a-day diet right now, pushing the market higher and higher.
Today will be very quiet in terms of US economic data.
