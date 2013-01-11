Most Markets Going Nowhere — Japan Has Another Big Day

Photo: mikedacosta via statigram

Mostly it’s quiet, as has become the norm.Europe is generally flat.



US futures are flat.

The big mover of the day was Japan, which gained 1.4% (hitting a 23-month high) on new monetary talk and fiscal stimulus. New Japanese PM Shinzo Abe seems to be on a stimulus-a-day diet right now, pushing the market higher and higher.

Today will be very quiet in terms of US economic data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.