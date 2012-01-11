Markets Going Nowhere, Italian Yields Drifting Back Down

Photo: Browen Clune via Flickr

And it’s a very quiet morning market-wise.Basically all of the big indices are close to flat. This goes for Asia too, where Japan was up modestly, and Shanghai was down modestly.



US futures are just ticking down a little bit, but not radically by any means.

Italian yields are down again, but the 10-year remains above 7%. Shares of Italian bank UniCredit are up over 3%, so it least it looks as though its death-plunge is halted for now.

