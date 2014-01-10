Markets Rise Ahead Of The Jobs Report

Good morning!

Markets around the world are on the rise ahead of today’s Non-Farm Payrolls report.

US futures are up to the tune of 0.2%. Germany is up by 0.6%. Same with Italy. Japan rose 0.2%.

The big economic news overnight was Chinese trade data, which showed some unexpected deceleration in exports.

At 8:30 AM ET, we get, as noted, the jobs report. Analysts expect 200K new jobs?

