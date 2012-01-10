Markets Are Booming Around The Globe

Photo: Liam Quinn via Flickr

Yesterday was a dicey, ugly day in Europe, but the US managed to do just fine, and that strength is continuing today.Markets are booming around the world.



In Europe, the Italian market is up over 2%. France’s CAC-40 is up just over 1%.

Stepping back for a second, the Shanghai Composite — one of the weakest markets in the world — jumped over 2%.

Meanwhile, US futures are, naturally, up as well, and are at new highs for the year, which again, is pretty impressive, given some of the headlines out of Greece and Italy we’ve seen this year. Nobody much seems to care.

For a little more on the strong economic data that’s out today, see here.

